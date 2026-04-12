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Doctor Who icon Christopher Eccleston has recalled the TV moment which had an impact that he couldn’t have imagined
"I don’t think either of us could have imagined the effect that it would have," Eccleston said of himself and the show's writer Jimmy McGovern.
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Published: Sunday, 12 April 2026 at 7:00 am
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