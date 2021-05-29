Fenisha’s past comes back to haunt her in Casualty

Get ready to learn more about Fenisha Khatri in the next episode of Casualty, as the BBC medical drama is about to delve into her past. We’ll see flashbacks to a key event that is about to become relevant to her again in 2021.

There’s not one, but two episodes of Casualty this Saturday to make up for missing an episode for Eurovision and they will be big ones for Fenisha, who is shocked to recognise a patient – the mother of the man she jilted at the altar!

To make things even more awkward, the unwelcome reunion takes places at the very church that she was all set to get married in. The groom’s mother, Lucy, is certainly still angry about what happened (perhaps unsurprisingly) and Fenisha is stunned when she is told that her almost-father-in-law passed away because of what she did.

As for the groom, Michael (Osi Okerafor), he makes an appearance too as he accidentally blocks Fenisha in with his car and the two come face to face for the first time in a long while. But despite the bad break-up, the pair does reconnect and it seems there may still be a spark between them.

One obstacle they will face is Ethan Hardy – the father of Fenisha’s child. Fenisha talks to Ethan and runs the idea of getting back together with her ex by him. He plays it cool, which leaves her thinking they definitely have no chance of a future together.

But Ethan soon regrets his words and he decides that he needs to talk to Fenisha before it is too late. Chasing after her, he is dismayed to see her with Michael and it dawns on him that he has let a future with her slip out of his hands.

But has Ethan left it too late, or does fortune favour the brave? Would Fenisha give their relationship another chance if he admitted how he felt?

