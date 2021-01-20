RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at tomorrow’s Death in Paradise, in which Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman guest star.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night’s episode sees couple Craig (Jason Manford) and Danielle Mackenzie (Faye McKeever) travel to Saint Marie to visit friends Gavin (Kelvin Fletcher) and Cherry Jackson (Laura Aikman) – lottery winners who now live in a luxurious villa on the island.

However, not everything is as it seems when Cherry is found dead at their extravagant home and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and their team are sent in to solve the case.

In the clip, we see Craig and Danielle arrive at the Jackson’s Caribbean home, with Danielle remarking: “It’s like something out of a magazine – you and Cherry are so lucky, Gav.”

On the villa’s balcony, the group then meet Cherry, who hugs Danielle before turning to Craig and saying: “And you, come here you big idiot.”

“Hey I didn’t fly 5,000 miles to get insulted,” Craig jokes.

The friends decide to head to the beach, where Gavin has arranged for jet skis to be set up for the group.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night’s episode will also see JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) train unruly new officer Marlon (Tahj Miles) whilst anxious that his wife (played by Bakare’s real-life wife Prisca Bakare) is due to give birth at any moment.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.