Exclusive – Death in Paradise introduces guest stars Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman in first-look teaser
Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman guest star as holidaying friends – one of whom winds up murdered.
RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at tomorrow’s Death in Paradise, in which Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman guest star.
Tomorrow night’s episode sees couple Craig (Jason Manford) and Danielle Mackenzie (Faye McKeever) travel to Saint Marie to visit friends Gavin (Kelvin Fletcher) and Cherry Jackson (Laura Aikman) – lottery winners who now live in a luxurious villa on the island.
However, not everything is as it seems when Cherry is found dead at their extravagant home and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and their team are sent in to solve the case.
In the clip, we see Craig and Danielle arrive at the Jackson’s Caribbean home, with Danielle remarking: “It’s like something out of a magazine – you and Cherry are so lucky, Gav.”
On the villa’s balcony, the group then meet Cherry, who hugs Danielle before turning to Craig and saying: “And you, come here you big idiot.”
“Hey I didn’t fly 5,000 miles to get insulted,” Craig jokes.
The friends decide to head to the beach, where Gavin has arranged for jet skis to be set up for the group.
Tomorrow night’s episode will also see JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) train unruly new officer Marlon (Tahj Miles) whilst anxious that his wife (played by Bakare’s real-life wife Prisca Bakare) is due to give birth at any moment.