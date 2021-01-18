Peaky Blinders season 6 will be the show’s last as filming gets underway

The BBC has confirmed the upcoming sixth series of Peaky Blinders will be the show’s last. The crime drama’s sixth instalment, which began production today, will conclude Cillian Murphy’s journey as Tommy Shelby – at least on the small screen.

The decision may shock some fans, especially since series creator Steven Knight had previously stated he expected a further three seasons would air ahead of the release of season five. “My ambition is to make it a story of a family between two wars,” he said at the time. “So I’ve wanted to end it with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939. It’ll take three more series to reach that point.”

Though there is some hope for the Shelbys yet, as the creator has confirmed that the story will continue “in another form”.

Speaking of the news Peaky Blinders was coming to an end, Knight said: “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Just what form that may be, remains to be seen, much like patriarch Tommy Shelby’s fate in that Peaky Blinders season five cliffhanger ending, which saw him put a gun to his own head as his dead wife Grace encouraged him to put an end to all his suffering.

Knight has been open about the chance of a Peaky Blinders movie in the past, so seeing the razor gang on the big screen may be a possibility.

That wasn’t the only surprise last season had to offer, as a major twist revealed Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomon was still alive, though we don’t know if he’ll be reprising the role for the next series.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Tommy Bulfin, Executive Producer for the BBC, said: “We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen. Steve’s scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

We don’t know as yet when Peaky Blinders season 6 will air, though we expect it . In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.