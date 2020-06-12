But things ended in disaster, when a 2003 performance saw a white tiger attack Horn on-stage, biting his neck and severing his spine. He survived the incident, but it left permanent damage to his verbal and motor function, effectively ending his career.

Reports broke last month that Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who dreamt up the seven-episode Netflix series, had set their sights on a follow-up of sorts focused on this case, which they have since denied in an interview with Deadline.

Goode explained: "I would simply say [we] categorically are not doing this documentary series involving Roy Horn or Siegfried. I have met Siegfried and visited his cats in Vegas and him, but we are categorically not doing a story on Siegfried and Roy or anything that really has anything to do with them…

"I am working on other projects that involve our relationship with animals, and I think there was some confusion as to what it was, maybe… But I can certainly tell you we’re not doing anything, certainly as of yet, about Siegfried and Roy."

Tiger King arrived on Netflix in March, telling an extraordinarily strange story about zookeeper Joe Exotic's bitter feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin, which ended when he attempted to have her killed.

Exotic is now serving a 22-year prison sentence on murder-for-hire and animal abuse charges, while Baskin recently took control of his zoo in Oklahoma.

The success of Tiger King has set wheels in motion for a new documentary about Joe Exotic as well as a scripted TV series featuring Nicolas Cage.

