Where can I watch The Investigator: a British Crime Story?

The documentary was originally broadcast on ITV and is now available on Netflix.

What is The Investigator: a British Crime Story about?

Inspired by US counterparts Making a Murderer and The Jinx, The Investigator attempts to bring the true-crime boom to a UK setting.

The series attempts to set itself apart from traditional documentary filmmaking in that the investigator actually attempts to impact the investigation, rather than being part of simply telling the story. This is similar to the high-profile lawyer Kathleen Zellner, who became a similar agent in Netflix’s Making a Murderer.

The Investigator received mixed reviews, with The Telegraph describing “An endless series of tacky cliffhangers”. Importantly though, Williams-Thomas’s work on The Investigator forced Dorset Police to re-open the case surrounding the 1985 murder of Carole Packman.

How many seasons are there of The Investigator: a British Crime Story?

Two, the first series aired in 2016 and re-visited the 1985 murder of Carole Packman. The second series, broadcast in April 2018, follows Williams-Thomas as he investigates a number of cold cases, attempting to connect unsolved disappearances and murders to two convicted serial killers, Peter Tobin and Angus Sinclair.

Where is The Investigator: A British Crime Story filmed?

The series filmed in a wide array of locations around the UK including, Guernsey, Bournemouth, London and Brighton.

Who stars in The Investigator: a British Crime Story?

The titular investigator, Mark Williams-Thomas, interviews a number of witnesses, relatives and friends associated with the cases in question.

Is there a trailer for The Investigator: a British Crime Story?