Simon Cowell plans to make BGT: The Champions an “annual event”

Simon Cowell has expressed his intention to make Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions “an annual event”, provided this first run goes down well with the British public.

The BGT judge said that he’s not upset that Susan Boyle isn’t competing this time around as he wants to save something for another year.

“I don’t think she should have done it this year,” he said on Lorraine. “She did America’s Got Talent: The Champions and I hope that, if this does well, we’ll do it again next year and it becomes an annual event – got to save something.”

That means, if he gets his way, we’ll have two versions of Britain’s Got Talent on our screens every year going forward: the usual competition show in Spring, and the Champions edition, which sees the return of popular contestants from previous series, in Autumn.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cowell pledged to do a workout video with his co-star David Walliams…

Diversity also confirmed, like Boyle, they will not take part in The Champions. An insider previously told RadioTimes.com: “Everyone would love for Susan and Diversity to take part. They are both huge stars and the producers understand Susan and Diversity have commitments.

Names expected to star include Paul Potts, Boogie Storm and Stavros Flatley among others.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions begins Saturday on ITV