Netflix releases trailer for Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Netflix has released the first trailer for new true crime documentary series, Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

The three-part series follows the unsolved murder case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French television producer who was found dead outside her holiday cottage near Schull in West Cork, Ireland, on 23rd December 1996.

The trailer reveals some of the many people who have been interviewed for the in-depth documentary, including family members who have never spoken to media before and people who lived in Schull at the time of Sophie’s death, as well as those involved in the investigation that followed, and the press who reported on it.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox

The clip also includes footage taken at the time of Sophie’s murder, with the filmmakers having been given access to film of Sophie from before she died, as well as local news reports.

Filmed in Ireland and France, A Murder in West Cork highlights what has become one of the most talked about murders in Ireland in recent years.

“In making this documentary, we wanted to honour Sophie, her family and that rural community in the West of Ireland,” says executive producer Suzanne Lavery. “I find it genuinely astonishing that something so terrible could have happened, not just to a woman who appeared to have such a gilded life, but in such a beautiful place and to a community that prided itself on its peacefulness, its safety and inclusivity. It’s what drew Sophie there. What does seem so tragic is that Sophie’s perfect escape turned out to be where she lost her life.”

Watch the trailer below.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork arrives on Netflix on 30th June.