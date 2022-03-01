Murder: First on Scene might be your next true crime obsession

Featuring first-hand accounts from investigators on certain criminal cases, the series examines the intense process that first-on-scene investigators have to go through in order to bring a killer to justice.

If you're a fan of true crime, then you'll want to tune into new episodes of CBS Reality's latest series Murder: First on Scene – a fascinating look at how criminal experts tackle murder investigations under immense time pressure.

Episode six is the next to air, with the instalment looking at the death of a Spanish teacher, discovered in her bathtub in what appears to be a tragic accident however the first-on-scene detective isn't convinced it's not a murder.

Here's everything you need to know about Murder: First on Scene.

Murder: First on Scene airdate

The next episode of Murder: First on Scene – episode six: Bible in the Bath – airs on CBS Reality tonight, Tuesday 1st March, at 10pm.

CBS reality can be accessed via Sky, Virgin, Freeview or Freesat via these channels:

Sky (146)

Virgin (148)

Freeview (67)

Freesat (135)

What is Murder: First on Scene about?

CBS Reality's latest true crime series Murder: First on Scene is a docuseries which examines the work put into investigations and murder cases by a variety of criminal experts, who provide their first-hand accounts of what happened on each case.

With each episode looking at a different criminal case, the series takes viewers through the first stages of a murder inquiry, with investigators at each step having to rely on the previous person's work. "One mistake or wrong move could derail an investigation," says CBS Reality.

The sixth episode of Murder: First on Scene, which airs on 1st March, is titled Bible in the Bath and looks at the murder of a beloved Spanish teacher who is found in her bathtub in what appears to be a tragic accident.

"One first-on-scene investigator isn't convinced, but can he bring the killer to justice?" reads the episode billing.

Murder: First on Scene trailer

CBS Reality released a trailer for Murder: First on Scene at the end of January, teasing the true crime show's perplexing cases.

Murder: First on Scene starts tonight on CBS Reality on 1st March, then airs every Tuesday at 10pm.

