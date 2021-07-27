Chilling trailer for Netflix’s Dennis Nilsen documentary features the serial killer’s unheard recordings

Netflix has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming feature length documentary on serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who 15 men and boys in the 1980s and hid their bodies under the floorboards of his North London flat.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is the latest in the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime docus, and features tapes found in Nilsen’s personal archive after his death in 2018.

With access to over 250 hours of the former police officer’s recordings, Memories of a Murderer offers a chilling look into the Scottish serial killer, who was played by David Tennant in ITV drama Des.

“I am demonic. I am strong and weak. I am the harbinger of death. I am not a monster, I am a man,” he can be heard saying in the just released first-look trailer, which you can watch below:

“The truth about how and why he killed has been the subject of much speculation in books and documentaries over the decades since,” Netflix said in a statement. “Now, with unique access to a wealth of personal archive left in his cell after his death, this film will take us into Nilsen’s world. From a young boy growing up in a quiet Scottish fishing village to a cold-blooded murderer prowling the streets of London.”

As well as a disturbing look into Nilsen’s mind, the documentary also features interviews with police, journalists, survivors and bereaved families to paint a picture of how Nilsen managed to get away with so many murders in a period of five years.

