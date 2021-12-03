Tiger King is getting a spin-off on Netflix

Netflix lockdown hit Tiger King will be getting a spin-off series, focusing on showman Doc Antle, who featured in the original docuseries.

Advertisement

Viewers won’t have long to wait until the three-part series premieres either, as Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will begin streaming on 10th December.

Doc Antle, an animal trainer and zoo operator, starred in Tiger King alongside fellow big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic, who is serving time in jail after being found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin.

Netflix said in a statement that “the shocking truth behind Doc Antle’s eccentric, animal-loving facade finally emerges in these three episodes chronicling his lifelong abuses of power”.

The official synopsis for the series from Netflix alleges that Doc Antle is “a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger King counterparts”.

The synopsis continues: “Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

You can watch the new trailer for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story below.

Doc Antle has previously denied claims made against him, saying: “I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as ‘animal cruelty’. I have spent my entire professional life promoting the welfare and conservation of big cats and other species.”

Tiger King returned earlier this year for a second season, and also featured series cast members Jeff Lowe and Allen Glover, in addition to Exotic.

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that she’d refused to appear in season two, revealing she’d told producers to “lose [her] number” after season one.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will begin streaming on 10th December on Netflix. You can also check out the best best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.