Tiger King season 2 teaser delves into disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis

Tiger King is officially back for a brand new season on Netflix, which hopes to capture the same levels of success as the first did, but this time much of its viewership isn’t living under lockdown.

That means the show will have to work even harder to maintain our attention, so it’s fortunate that there seems to be no shortage of strange and unexpected angles this big cat docuseries can explore.

This time around, showrunners Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are revisiting an aspect that left many people scratching their heads in the first run, that being the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis.

The first season implied that Baskin herself may have been involved in his sudden vanishing act, an accusation that she has forcefully and repeatedly denied, describing the documentary as “low-brow, salacious and sensational”.

Tiger King 2 is seemingly expanding its reach to look into alternative theories about the fate of Don Lewis, with an exclusive clip released to RadioTimes.com revealing that he was being investigated by the CIA for his business dealings. Watch below:

Baskin refused to take any part in the Tiger King sequel after her vocal condemnation of the first, with her absence sure to leave a void in the brand new episodes, but rival zookeeper Joe Exotic does feature via Zoom interviews from prison.

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence on murder-for-hire and animal abuse charges, although has recently asked for early release after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

