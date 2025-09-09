Not that its success has paid off. "If you want to make money in British TV," Cleese concludes, "get rid of the writers and real acting skill."

Cue Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark, who talk about their grand tour of India. They proudly say there isn't a single scene in the series that is set up. No writers, no actors, but a comedy gem, nonetheless.

Viewers love their banter and companionship, so perhaps it's no wonder the BBC would rather spend its money on their airfares to Delhi. They won a Bafta after all. But will we be rewatching the series in 50 years' time?

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln is back on British TV in a thriller where he's far from being a hero.

Michael Palin is excited about his trip to Venezuela - and his ongoing friendship with John Cleese.

Chris O'Dowd talks romcoms and regional identity - and why his dog is a Puffin.

