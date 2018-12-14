Viewers impressed as Prince Charles documentary reveals his early warnings about plastic pollution
The Prince of Wales was talking about the issue “48 years before it became a hot topic”
Prince Charles impressed viewers with his visionary stance on plastic pollution, as revealed in the BBC1 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 on Thursday night.
The lid-lifting film followed the Prince of Wales over the past year to mark his 70th birthday on 14th November, shedding a light on the future King’s views on global warming, youth opportunity, and trees, and featuring decades-old footage of a speech in which he warns of the dangers of the overuse of plastics.
Viewers took to Twitter to praise Prince Charles for talking about the subject “48 years before it became a hot topic”.
- “Prince Charles really wants to save the world” – new BBC documentary spends a year with the man who will be king
- Of course Emma Thompson tried to steal a kiss from Prince William while collecting her Damehood
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
The longest-serving heir to the throne was also heralded as a “visionary leader” for talking about climate change “when it wasn't trendy”.
In the documentary, Prince Charles revealed openly for the first time that his political activism, including around issues such as the environment, will have to change when he becomes King.
More like this
Asked by filmmaker John Bridcut if he will continue to speak out when he becomes King, he said: “I’m not that stupid, I do realise that it is a separate exercise being sovereign. So of course, you know I understand entirely how that should operate.”