Viewers took to Twitter to praise Prince Charles for talking about the subject “48 years before it became a hot topic”.

The longest-serving heir to the throne was also heralded as a “visionary leader” for talking about climate change “when it wasn't trendy”.

In the documentary, Prince Charles revealed openly for the first time that his political activism, including around issues such as the environment, will have to change when he becomes King.

Asked by filmmaker John Bridcut if he will continue to speak out when he becomes King, he said: “I’m not that stupid, I do realise that it is a separate exercise being sovereign. So of course, you know I understand entirely how that should operate.”