Read on for everything you need to know about Outcry.

When is Outcry on Sky Crime?

The five-part series begins on Sky Crime on Sunday 16th August at 9pm, with a double bill available live and on demand, while as with all Sky Crime programmes it is also available on NOW TV, as part of the NOW TV Entertainment pass.

Who is Greg Kelley?

Greg Kelley was one of the star players on his high school football team in Leander, Texas as he began his senior year - but his world was turned upside down when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, in 2013.

More like this

Kelley was handed a 25 year prison sentence - with no possibility for parole - but a huge wave of public protest in the community offering support for Kelley emerged, as the legitimacy of the investigation was brought into doubt.

Questions were asked about the tactics used by the prosecution while Kelley's growing group of fervent supporters tried to get the verdict overturned - with Kelley eventually freed in 2017, four years after the initial conviction.

The documentary explores the case, focusing on the movement that sought to prove Kelley's innocence and including access to Kelley himself as well as his supporters.

Outcry trailer

You can watch the trailer for the series below:

Advertisement

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.