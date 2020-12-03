Set in the Makadikadi salt pans in Botswana, the special centres on the dramatic story of a young meerkat queen, Maghogho, on a quest to establish her dynasty in one of the harshest places on earth.

When is Meerkat: A Dynasties Special on TV?

Meerkat: A Dynasties Special will air on Monday 28th December at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What is Meerkat: A Dynasties Special about?

The special follows the quest for survival of a young meerkat queen Maghogho, as she attempts to raise her pups in one of the most inhabitable places in the world - the Makadikadi salt pans in Botswana.

To succeed in this desolate and extreme landscape, Maghogho will need the support of all of her family, and she will attempt to unite and lead them as a team, working together to overcome adversity.

Together they will face the toughest of dry seasons, immense dust storms and battles with rivals that will test their loyalties to the limit.

Filmed in a brand new location, this family of meerkats demonstrate the harsh world that they live in and the unexpected behaviours, and difficult decisions they must make.

Is there a trailer for Meerkat: A Dynasties Special?

There isn't a trailer just yet - but we will keep you updated. There is a photo of two beautiful meerkats from the special though.

What has Attenborough said about the special?

While Attenborough hasn't commented on the documentary, his colleague Mike Gunton, Creative Director and Executive Producer, BBC Studios Natural History Unit has said in a statement: "Dynasties is back this festive season with a story like no other. Follow the twisting and turning tale of Maghogho and her clan and find yourself on the edge of your seat as they strive to battle both the elements and their enemies.

"This special shows viewers a whole new side to meerkats, and demonstrates the power of family unity through hardship."

