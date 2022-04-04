Louis Theroux to interview Stormzy for new 6-part BBC series

The BBC Two series – which has been given the working title The Louis Theroux Interviews – will begin with an episode that sees the popular documentarian join multi-award-winning musician Stormzy on tour and at home.

Louis Theroux is to front a new series in which he will interview some of the "most iconic names in the world of entertainment", the BBC has revealed.

According to the BBC, the episode will offer viewers "an in-depth and personally revealing encounter", which will bring them "up close to one of the biggest stars in the UK today".

Guests for further episodes have not yet been announced, but there will be six instalments in total with further names to be revealed in due course.

Each episode will include a combination of one-on-one interviews and Theroux's more immersive trademark style, as he shadows some of the world's most well-known cultural figures.

Describing the series as "something very different to the kind of TV I normally make", Theroux said he was very excited about the prospect of meeting figures he admires.

"This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour," he said.

"To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Louis is one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting and his unique interview style, warmth, and curiosity help bring out incredible life stories from those he meets," commented Clare Sillery, the BBC's Head of Commissioning for Documentaries, History, and Religion.

"I am pleased to see him returning with a series that I’m sure will deliver insightful and memorable conversations and bring viewers closer to some of the most exciting names who are shaping culture in Britain today and across the world .”

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.