When is Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home on TV?

Our national treasure is making a most personal journey to retrace old steps and explore the wonders of the UK in ITV's three-part series.

Published:

Joanna Lumley is making a personal journey on ITV’s travel series Home Sweet Home as our national treasure retraces old steps and explores of the wonders of the UK.

Over three episodes, the Finding Alice star will travel from Essex to Whitby, the Yorkshire Dales to St Michael’s Mount, and the Highlands of Scotland to the iconic cobbles of Salford’s Coronation Street.

“I seem to have spent a lifetime travelling the world, but as I get older, I realise there’s so much of my own country I haven’t seen. So, I decided that using my traveller’s eyes…I’m going to turn that vision onto this country, the place that I now call home,” Lumley told ITV.

Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home started on Tuesday, 2nd February, at 8pm on ITV.

When is Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home on?

Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home began on ITV on Tuesday, 2nd February, at 8pm. Episode one is available to stream on ITV Hub.

What is Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home about?

After a lifetime of travels that have taken her across the globe, Joanna Lumley is making her most personal journey yet in ITV’s three-part travel series Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home. The actress will travel from Essex to Whitby, the Yorkshire Dales to St Michael’s Mount, and the Highlands of Scotland to the cobbles of Coronation Street. Lumley will be visiting locations that hold a special significance to the star, and will meet with inspiring people while exploring the wonders of the UK.

In light of the pandemic, which has incurred travel restrictions, many of us enjoyed staycations last year, discovering and appreciating idyllic gems in the UK to enjoy.

Episode one features Lumley starting at Tilbury Docks in Essex before heading north, making a nostalgic return to Coronation Street, before ending the journey in Whitby. Lumley meets with Coronation Street legend William Roach, with the pair posing for a photo in front of the Rover Return on the set of the long-running soap.

Episode two will see Lumley travel through Scotland and Northern Ireland. Starting in the Outer Hebrides, she explores the Harris Tweed industry and drives a herd of Highland Cattle across the sands at low tide to their winter grazing. The next stop is Eilean Donan Castle, the location for her very first episode of the New Avengers.

The star will then cross to Northern Ireland, visiting Dark Hedges, made famous in Game of Thrones, before having a laugh with one of the Derry Girls. She then meets the inspiring founder of the Children in Crossfire charity and finds out how a new generation is working to break down old barriers.

Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home will continue on Tuesday, 9th February on ITV at 8pm. Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

