The programme includes interviews with members of Naval Party 8901, a small detachment of royal marines who were stationed on the islands and expected to face off against hundreds of Argentine soldiers with virtually no warning.

Ben Fogle presents a powerful documentary on ITV tonight titled Falklands War: The Forgotten Battle, which chronicles the first engagement of the conflict that began in 1982.

Inaccurate media coverage published at the time diminished the experiences of the brave unit, but this documentary aims to set the record straight about what really happened – with the men themselves having some harrowing things to say.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Watch an advance clip from the documentary below, which features interviews with some of the members of Naval Party 8901, who were on the ground in the Falklands that fateful day.

Major Mike Norman said of the moments before conflict: "The final briefing was one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do in my life. I had to convince these young men that we were going to deploy and resist.

"It was very moving and I felt very guilty that they were all going out on my orders. We were all going to die, without a doubt. I was convinced of that."

He continued: "We were there to do a job. We weren’t there to roll over, although we knew we hadn’t stood any chance at all against a proper invasion force."

This documentary comes shortly after the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the Falklands War (2nd April), with Fogle's documentary aiming to provide fresh insight from recently declassified documents.

Falklands War: The Forgotten Battle airs on Thursday 7th April at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.