Sky announces new documentary on the rise and fall of the European Super League

In April this year, the announcement of a new European Super League tournament turned the football world upside down, leading to fan backlash and even threats from UEFA.

Though the Super League was disbanded before it had a chance to fully form, its inception and demise are set to be the subject of a brand new Sky Original documentary, set to air later this year.

The feature will chart the dramatic events surrounding the ESL’s announcement, the role and reasonings of its 12 founding members and its subsequent collapse.

Sky’s deep-dive into the story of the ESL will feature archive footage and first-hand interviews with figures from key players, including figures from the founding clubs, players and even fans.

Executive producer Poppy Dixon said: “The announcement and disbanding of the European Super League became one of the most volatile 72 hours in football history. Football fans and non-fans alike debated, protested and trended this game-changing decision around the world before watching its rapid collapse. When Fulwell pitched us the film as a high stakes thriller with exclusive access from inside the story, we knew this would be a brilliant fit for Sky Documentaries”.

Richard Thompson, Head of Music & Sport – Features and Series at Fulwell 73, who is co-producing alongside Sky, added: “The story of the European Super League gripped the world and you didn’t have to be a football fan to understand its significance and what it meant to the sport, clubs and fans across the globe. We’re excited to hear first-hand from those involved to learn about the stories behind the headlines and bring this truly fascinating tale to life.”

