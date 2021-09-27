David Attenborough discusses new series The Mating Game

Rarely do we get to see something as gorgeous, educational and emotional as a David Attenborough documentary (especially if you watch them in 4K). Following huge successes including Blue Planet and Frozen Planet, we are about to get another Attenborough-led series, this time on the BBC.

The Mating Game is a five-part series exploring a challenge faced by “almost all animals on Earth – the need to attract a partner” and, considering the likes of lions, rhinos and elephants do not have their own Love Island to go on, they have it even harder than we do.

Attenborough will be talking to us about a wide range of wildlife in this latest series, ranging from bullfrogs to humpback whales to termites.

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times, the man himself revealed the series will feature things that have “never been seen on television before and which are undoubtedly some of the highlights of natural history spectacles”.

Well, that’s us sold.

Attenborough specifically mentioned one sequence involving humpback whales that he says is quite the sight to behold.

“Using drone footage to see this assembly of humpback whales from the air and get that aerial sight of this great assembly of whales is ravishingly beautiful,” he told us.

The latest and best in technology is once again the key for capturing some of these breathtaking moments, and it seems that this time the cameras have gone higher and smaller. “Having tiny little cameras that you can put up in the air transformed things. It’s given us science that nobody has ever seen before.”

Attenborough’s previous BBC documentaries are all available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer.

Check out the recently released The Mating Game trailer for The Mating Game to see just how cinematic the new footage is.

Read the full interview in this week's Radio Times – out Tuesday. The Mating Game is set to start on 3rd October on BBC One.