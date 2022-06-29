The half-hour programme is titled Dame Deborah James: The Last Dance and has been described as "an intimate tribute following her death" in which "we hear from friends, colleagues and fellow cancer patients as they celebrate her life and legacy."

BBC One has announced that it will air a special tribute to Dame Deborah James tomorrow night (Thursday 30th June) after the cancer awareness campaigner passed away aged 40.

Lorraine Kelly, Adele Roberts, Gaby Roslin and George Alagiah are among those who will contribute, while there is also input from Dame Deborah's You, Me and the Big C co-hosts Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland, cancer activist Emma Campbell (also known as Limitless Em), and Professor David Cunningham.

The documentary will highlight the incredible work Dame Deborah did to change the conversation around cancer and raise millions of pounds for charity throughout her illness, from her posts on social media to her podcast You, Me and the Big C and her bestselling book F*** You Cancer.

After she revealed that she was moving to end-of-life care in May 2022, she raised a further £6 million through the launch of her Bowelbabe Fund, and shared tea and champagne with Prince William as he presented her with her Damehood in her parents’ back garden.

In an emotional statement shortly before her death, Dame Deborah said, "We’ll see each other again, somewhere, somehow, dancing, and until then, please, please enjoy life because it is so precious.....and also, check your poo."

The programme will begin at 8:30pm on BBC One, in the slot that was previously taken by Clean It, Fix It – which will now be shown at a later date.

