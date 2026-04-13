❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Chernobyl disaster survivor reveals haunting vision after explosion – and shock at people today who don't know about the horrors
Forty years after the nuclear catastrophe at Chernobyl, those who were at the very centre recall the deadly details.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad