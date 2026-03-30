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Ben Fogle: "I'm reconciled to the fact I might not be returning to China any time soon"
Whether he was fixing The Great Wall, fulfilling a film-studio dream or going wild, China took Ben Fogle’s breath away.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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