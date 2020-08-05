Milano tweeted on Tuesday that "I AM SO EXCITED! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Danza also tweeted, in more muted fashion, "Here we go!"

This marked a major change of heart for Danza who said last year Who's the Boss? couldn't be remade without the late Katherine Helmond, who memorably played Mona in the original.

More like this

Tony Danza

Deadline reported the new version of Who's the Boss? will take place 30 years after the original, which centred around retired baseball player Tony and his relationship with daughter Samantha as he became a housekeeper to a wealthy family.

In the new Who's the Boss? Samantha will now be a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in and the new comedy will explore generational differences, opposing world views and parenting styles a la 2020.

EW suggested that original cast members Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) won't be involved in the reboot, but were supportive of it.

Who's the Boss? creator Norman Lear is behind the reboot and will be hoping to tap into the current voracious appetite for classic sitcoms, with the likes of Friends, Frasier and The Office still attracting big audiences globally.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.