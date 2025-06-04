BBC confirms King's birthday TV coverage timings for Trooping the Colour
When to tune in to the King's official birthday celebration.
The BBC has confirmed timings for this year's Trooping the Colour, with the King's birthday parade set to go ahead on 14th June 2025.
The broadcaster will show highlights on BBC Two at 7pm before airing Trooping the Colour: the King's Birthday Parade at 10:30pm on BBC One.
Over 1,350 soldiers are set to take part, including more than 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.
There will also be 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.
This will mark King Charles's third Trooping the Colour ceremony, which has been commemorating the birth of the country's sovereigns since the 18th century.
It always takes place in summer, regardless of what dates their actual birthdays fall on.
His Majesty's birthday is on 14th November.
The BBC is set to air a programme dedicated to the event in the evening, covering the celebrations after airing highlights earlier in the afternoon.
Trooping the Colour: the King's Birthday Parade will air on Saturday 14th June at 10:30pm on BBC One.
