Over 1,350 soldiers are set to take part, including more than 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.

There will also be 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. GettyImages/Max Mumby Indigo

This will mark King Charles's third Trooping the Colour ceremony, which has been commemorating the birth of the country's sovereigns since the 18th century.

It always takes place in summer, regardless of what dates their actual birthdays fall on.

His Majesty's birthday is on 14th November.

The BBC is set to air a programme dedicated to the event in the evening, covering the celebrations after airing highlights earlier in the afternoon.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trooping the Colour: the King's Birthday Parade will air on Saturday 14th June at 10:30pm on BBC One.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.