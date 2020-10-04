Seven-year-old Prince George starts off, asking the natural historian which animal he thinks is at risk of going extinct next, to which Attenborough gives an optimistic answer.

"Well let's hope there won't be any. Because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction," he begins, citing the rising population of the once-endangered mountain gorilla.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Princess Charlotte, five, professed to Attenborough her fascination with spiders and wanted his opinion on the creepy crawlies, which was predictably enthusiastic.

More like this

The documentary filmmaker described them as "wonderful things", hailing their remarkable ability to build such intricate and sturdy webs in a wide array of environments.

Last but not least, two-year-old Prince Louis asked Attenborough what his favourite animal is, no doubt a tough question for someone so experienced with the natural world.

Attenborough revealed monkeys to be his favourite wild animal, and went on to choose puppies over kittens in a discussion of domesticated pets, providing a dramatic contribution to the age-old 'cats vs dogs' debate.

The adorable new clip follows a star-studded video posted to YouTube yesterday, in which a number of stars from screen, sport, and music asked their burning nature questions to one of the world's most famous experts.

Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Judi Dench and the cast of Netflix's Sex Education were among the familiar faces spotted in the video, which was released to promote Attenborough's latest documentary: A Life On Our Planet.

Released on Netflix today, the feature-length special sees the broadcaster reflect on his incredible career, as well as the devastating effects of climate change.

He offers a stark warning that urgent action is needed to halt the damage being done across the world, and his words have carried weight with viewers.

The documentary has been hailed for its important message, which campaigns for the implementation of a more sustainable way of life, working with nature rather than against it.

Advertisement

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.