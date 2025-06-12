He said: "So today I walked into the BBC building in Salford and I was struck yet again, not for the first time, just how few Black and Asian people work in that building.

"One thing that people have to understand is that when you walk into an environment where you just don't see anybody that looks like you, that has an effect.

"Since I called them out on it, well over a year ago, it seems like ain't a damn thing changed."

The post was captioned: "I remember calling out BBC North on the lack of diversity in the building I worked in.

"I remember speaking to some of the black and asian people who worked there and I kept hearing how isolating it was for them (not all obviously). It just struck me again today.

"It also reminded why I'll be leaving in September. Have pondered whether to press 'share' on this, but as I am leaving anyway."

Yesterday, he posted a screenshot of an anonymous message from a BBC colleague that said: "I'm not sure the BBC is a place for people of colour. I feel we get treated like 'pets' that we should be grateful, despite grafting for our positions and dare we speak out."

In response, a BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We’re sorry if anyone feels this way, as creating an inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong is a big priority for us and we know we have further to go.

"Whilst we’re proud of the diversity of the BBC, we remain committed to continuing to build a workforce that fully reflects and represents the whole of the UK.”

In 2021, the broadcaster set a goal for 20 per cent of its staff to come from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds by March 2026.

The latest audited figures from the BBC's Annual Report and Accounts 2023/24 showed that the proportion of employees from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background last year were 17.2% for all staff and 14.4% for leadership positions (up from 17% and 14.1% respectively from the previous year).

The corporation has also previously highlighted its staff-led BBC Embrace network for colleagues from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, focused on contributing to a more inclusive culture across the BBC.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.