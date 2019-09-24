Lady Hale, Supreme Court President, ruled Mr Johnson acted "unlawfully" and that "the effect [of the suspension] on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme."

Andrew Neil, the BBC political correspondent and former host of late-night politics show This Week, posted on his Twitter feed announcing that he was "preparing to present a BBC One News Special at 7pm tonight" following the historic ruling.

"We will bring you all the latest news and analysis following today’s historic Supreme Court decision," he added.

More like this

The One Show will now air on BBC Two. The scheduling announcement was made on Twitter, telling fans the weekday evening staple "has not been prorogued".

Politics Live has also been added to BBC2's schedule, and will air on Tuesday at 3.45pm.

Advertisement

The One Show will air on BBC Two at 7pm, while Andrew Neil will present a News Special on BBC One at the same time.