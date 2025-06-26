The move was previously reported by The Guardian, which claimed BBC bosses were considering charging US-based consumers earlier this month in a bid to boost revenue.

This initial stage will offer visitors the chance to pay $49.99 a year or $8.99 a month to gain unlimited access to the website's content as well as the BBC News channel live stream.

Sophie Raworth on BBC News. BBC/Jeff Overs

"In the coming months, as we test and learn from audience consumption, ad-free documentary series and films (including the full BBC Select documentary catalogue), ad-free and early release podcasts, and exclusive newsletters and content will be included in the offer," the BBC confirmed in a statement.

Rebecca Glashow, CEO BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming, said: "We’re bringing more of the BBC’s trusted, high-quality content together in one powerful, easy-to-access destination.

"Over the next few months, as we test and learn more about audience needs and habits, additional long-form factual content will be added to the offer for paying users. This is a major milestone and just the beginning of an exciting new chapter."

The dynamic pay model will still allow those who do not subscribe access, but only to select content.

