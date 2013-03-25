Well... Jess - who was known for her quirky and creative teaching methods (remember the feeling stick?) in series one - is set to lose her job as a primary school teacher and be forced to make a whole new start.

Cue, a Jess-style melt down, which isn't aided by her choatic lovelife. Series creator Liz Meriwether has revealed that series two will see Jess "exploring what it is to have casual sex", and apparently "she isn't very good at it."

Meanwhile Nick, who broke up with old flame Caroline in the series on finale, will be trying to find a better version of himself and unlucky-in-love Winston will focus on his career. And with his 'intimate area' finally fighting fit again, newly single Schmidt will be celebrating a return to his glory days as the group's ladies' man. Sounds exciting.

The first series of the Golden Globe nominated sitcom, which stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone, follows Jess Day (Deschanel), a quirky school teacher in her late 20s who moves in with a group of guys following a breakup.

New Girl series two starts 26 March at 9:00pm on E4

