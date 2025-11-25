This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

What makes the perfect sitcom Christmas special? Having now written five festive outings for his Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down, Gregor Sharp has a few ideas. “The audience is slightly different that time of year,” he tells RT.

“Somehow, you’re trying to catch what’s magic about Christmas. The line to tread is emotion and warmth, without mawkishness. You’re also very conscious of repetition. Early on we did one set around a Christmas lunch. It now feels like it would be difficult to find an original angle on that.”

So this year, the special isn’t even set in December. It’s late November, and long-suffering neighbourhood hosts Beth and Eric (Arabella Weir and Alex Norton) impulsively decide to put up their tree early. Cue their troublesome neighbours turning up, asking what gives the Bairds the right to “declare it’s Christmas” – and demanding a wee mince pie.

“It’s typical of the show,” says Sharp. “It’s those moments that should be harmonious, but there’s a bit of tension as people bring up their expectations around Christmas.

“There are certain shows that Christmas specials really work for,” he muses. “I think that Two Doors Down is by accident one of those, just because it’s a very domestic set. You’re not having to bend it.”

The new Christmas special will also be a welcome return for a show that, following the unexpected death of co-creator Simon Carlyle in 2023, seemed like it might be gone for good.

“In the immediate aftermath of all that, it felt like there was no appetite for it,” Sharp says. “And then, I suppose, time passes, and you go, ‘Well, actually, creatively, there’s more to do there.’

“It’s a real privilege to have a Christmas episode. Whether everyone would want to do more than that, we don’t know yet. It’s over to the audience now.”

Two Doors Down returns to BBC One this Christmas. Stream old episodes on iPlayer.

