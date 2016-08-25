The original sketches for Louis Walsh's Newzoids puppet are actually incredibly mean
Leave "hamster cheeks" alone
Newzoids have a new series of puppets planned for their latest comedy series, including The X Factor's Louis Walsh. Let's just say that the character sketch notes for his puppet creation do not make for pleasant reading...
“Louis’ smile is lopsided, it rises on the left,” one note reads.
My original @Newzoids designs for @walshlife and @NicoleScherzy. Not long to wait for series 2! #XFactor pic.twitter.com/inz6zW8Mu6
— Mike Giblin (@mike_giblin) August 22, 2016
“Even though his eyes are actually blue, they go so small and beady when he smiles they appear black,” says another.
“Very hamster-cheeked," the artist adds. “Thin lips. (Top lip is almost non-existent.)”
Ouch.
More like this
We see unflattering caricatures in the papers all the time, but it's not often you get to see the artist's justification for them.
But these were the words shared in a tweet by the illustrator Mike Giblin about his designs for Newzoids, the ITV puppet comedy. Here's the finished result.
It could be worse. At least he doesn’t have a cat permanently clinging onto his head like Donald Trump.
Newzoids series 2 will be on ITV on Saturday 3rd September.