“Even though his eyes are actually blue, they go so small and beady when he smiles they appear black,” says another.

“Very hamster-cheeked," the artist adds. “Thin lips. (Top lip is almost non-existent.)”

Ouch.

We see unflattering caricatures in the papers all the time, but it's not often you get to see the artist's justification for them.

But these were the words shared in a tweet by the illustrator Mike Giblin about his designs for Newzoids, the ITV puppet comedy. Here's the finished result.

It could be worse. At least he doesn’t have a cat permanently clinging onto his head like Donald Trump.

Newzoids series 2 will be on ITV on Saturday 3rd September.