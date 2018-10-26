The streaming service shared a short clip of Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick and Nate Richert on their Instagram page, in which they addressed their Chilling Adventures of Sabrina counterparts and sent their "best witches".

"I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, AKA the new Sabrina Spellman," Melissa Joan Hart says. "By the way, from one Sabrina to the other, if you're ever given the choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum." In the 1990s sitcom, Sabrina was known to hop on a hoover rather than the traditional witch transportation, a broom. There's no sign of either in the new show, however...

Check out the video below.

More like this

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out NOW on Netflix