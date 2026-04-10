The cast of Apple TV’s The Husbands is beginning to shape up, with Joe Wilkinson and Richard Gadd among the new additions.

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The comedic drama, which is based on Holly Gramazio’s 2024 novel of the same name in which a single woman discovers a limitless supply of husbands in her attic in a satirical look at modern dating, will star Juno Temple in the leading role.

And playing one of Lauren’s on-screen husbands will be Baby Reindeer star Gadd, according to Deadline.

The rest of the cast of husbands will include Hamnet's Joe Alwyn, Secret Invasion's Kingsley Ben-Adir, Peacemaker's Joel Kinnaman, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Daniel Ings, The 100's Bob Morley, and Down Cemetery Road's Fehinti Balogun.

Juno Temple.

Meanwhile, After Life star Wilkinson has joined the ensemble cast, according to the publication, while The Ballad of Wallis Island's Tom Basden, Gentlemen Jack's Gemma Whelan, One Day's Rebekah Murrell, and Wuthering Heights' Shazad Latif will also star.

The plot follows Lauren (Temple), a woman who discovers she’s married to a man called Michael that she’s apparently never met before. Even more confusingly, every time Michael changes a lightbulb in the attic, a new husband appears.

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“Realising that her attic is creating an infinite supply of husbands, Lauren confronts the question: If swapping lives is as easy as changing a lightbulb, how do you know you’ve taken the right path? When do you stop trying to do better and start actually living?” the official synopsis for the series teases.

Behind the camera, Temple and Gramazio will also serve as executive producers with Miriam Battye, Craig Gillespie, and Annie Marter, while Adam Randall, Josephine Bornebusch, and Kate Hewitt will be on directorial duties.

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