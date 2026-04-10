❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
After Life and Baby Reindeer stars revealed to star in new high-concept TV series with impressive British cast
The series will star Juno Temple as a single woman who discovers a limitless supply of husbands in her attic.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Friday, 10 April 2026 at 10:36 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad