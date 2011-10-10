That means satirising Islam would likely be off limits for the Pythons these days.“I suppose people would be frightened,” says Jones, citing the example of Salman Rushdie.

Terry Jones was talking to RT ahead of Holy Flying Circus, BBC4's comedy drama recalling the controversy that followed the release of Monty Python’s Life of Brian in 1979.

Showing on Wednesday, it centres on the now famous television debate in which Pythons John Cleese (Darren Boyd) and Michael Palin (Charles Edwards) clashed with the Bishop of Southwark Mervyn Stockwood and broadcaster Malcolm Muggeridge.

