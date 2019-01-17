The news was announced via Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account, which shared a video explaining the show's premise.

"The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks,'" it reads. "Or something."

"This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out."

The news will likely quash any residual hopes among The Office fans that a revival is in the offing. Carrell has said in the past that he doesn't think the show would be able to recapture the magic of its original run if it was to return.

"I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be," he told Collider last year. "Ultimately, I think it’s may be best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was."