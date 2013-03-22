Ricky Gervais on the set of Equality Street in new making-of video
Watch a behind-the-scenes clip about David Brent's Comic Relief track featuring outtakes and deleted scenes
If you’re among the 2m+ YouTube users who’ve giggled their way through David Brent’s Comic Relief song Equality Street, you’ll be chuffed to learn that Ricky Gervais has just released a making-of video about the track jam-packed with outtakes and deleted scenes.
In the clip, a smirking Gervais says that Equality Street was David Brent’s “idea of really getting to the heart of racism and homophobia” and explains how the character wormed his way into the song's music video.
He also reveals that the clip was shot in Wimbledon and treats us to more than a few scenes of his infectious on-set corpsing:
There’ll be more from Brent over the coming months too, as Gervais recently signed a deal with YouTube to create original content featuring the character for his channel on the streaming video site.
And if you’re in the mood to watch and hear Equality Street again after that behind-the-scenes clip, here it is: