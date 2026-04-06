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As Pogles’ Wood turns 60, co-creator Peter Firmin’s daughter reflects on the beloved children’s TV show
Emily Firmin reveals a surprising family business, the hazards of outdoor animation and the making of a treasured children's series.
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Published: Monday, 6 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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