Having spent this series of Peep Show variously fretting about his relationship with Dobby, being ripped off by a rogue publisher and cowering in a fox-hole in the middle of a paintball field, things look like they're about to pick up for Mark in this weekend's instalment of the sitcom.

In episode four, Mark enrols for an MBA course and meets a lady he's rather attracted to. She's older, she's experienced and - crucially for Mark - she's "such a proper human being".