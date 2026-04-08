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Nick Blood on Twenty Twenty Six, his Agents of SHIELD reunion – and his name's origin
As he goes from The Day of the Jackal to the daft Ian Fletcher-verse, Blood also reflected on avoiding being typecast.
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Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 4:17 pm
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