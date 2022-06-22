M*A*S*H and Starsky & Hutch return to free-to-air TV this summer

The two series will both begin airing this July, with comedy M*A*S*H airing every Sunday from 3pm - beginning 3rd July 2022 - and Starsky & Hutch airing every weekday at 11am from 4th July 2022 .

The classic TV series Starsky & Hutch and M*A*S*H will both be returning to free-to-air TV this summer, showing on the channel GREAT! movies action.

M*A*S*H – regarded by many as one of the greatest TV comedies of all time – aired from 1972 to 1983 and starred an ensemble of classic characters including Hawkeye, Trapper John, Hot Lips and Radar.

Starring Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr, and William Christopher, the series was set in South Korea during the Korean War and followed the medical staff in a mobile army surgical hospital.

It was adapted from the 1970 Robert Altman film of the same name, which itself was based on Richard Hooker's 1968 novel MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors.

Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul in Starsky & Hutch Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Starsky & Hutch was a classic buddy-cop action drama set in the crime-infested Bay City, California.

It followed two detectives, the streetwise David Michael Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser) and the more straight-laced Ken 'Hutch' Hutchinson (David Soul), who take on criminals in their iconic Ford Gran Torino.

The series also starred Antonio Fargas as their informant Huggy Bear and Bernie Hamilton as the pair's police captain Harold Dobey.

Catch Starsky & Hutch every weekday at 11am from Monday 4th July 2022, while M*A*S*H airs every Sunday at 3pm from Sunday 3rd July 2022 on GREAT! movies action. Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

