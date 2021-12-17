How I Met Your Father: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

It’s time for a comedy spin-off from an old favourite!

After a previous failed attempt to deliver us How I Met Your Dad in 2014, How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are back with their much-anticipated spin-off.

As you might have expected, How I Met Your Father follows a similar format to the original series but follows a young woman exploring her love life in the past as a future version of her relays the story of how she met the father of her son to her son himself.

Hilary Duff is leading the series and also serves as a producer on the show.

Now we have more details and a trailer for the series!

Here is all you need to know about How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father release date

CONFIRMED: How I Met Your Father will be released on Hulu in the US on the 18th January 2022.

The UK broadcaster for the series has yet to be confirmed and therefore a release date is unclear.

It is possible that the series will be released via Star on Disney Plus as Hulu is owned by the Walt Disney corporation.

How I Met Your Father cast

Lizzie Maguire legend Hilary Duff will portray the lead character Sophie, who is navigating life and love in 2021.

Private Practice star Chris Lowell plays the male lead of the show, Jesse, and is a teacher.

Take a first look at Hilary Duff and the cast of Hulu's #HowIMetYourFather.

The rest of the main cast are friends of Sophie and Jesse in the form of Ellen (Tien Tran), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

Also starring in recurring roles are Josh Peck as Drew, the vice-principal of Jesse’s school, and Ashley Reyes as career-woman Hannah who is also Sid’s long-distance girlfriend.

Finally, Daniel Augustin portrays the recurring character Ian, a Tinder date of Sophie’s who she meets in person for the first time.

Who is Kim Cattrall playing in How I Met Your Father?

Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall has joined How I Met Your Father in a key role.

The actress, best known for playing Samantha Jones in SATC, will portray an older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

Cattrall is visible in the trailer which was released on the 16th December 2021.

The role comes after Cattrall declined to reprise her part as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That.

How I Met Your Father trailer

The trailer for How I Met Your Father was released on the 16th December 2021.

The footage from the comedy spin-off gives fans their first taste of the spin-off to How I Met Your Mother.

It seems a lot of laughs will be had in the new series.

What is How I Met Your Father about?

The official plot synopsis for How I Met Your Father has been released.

It states: “How I Met Your Father is a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The series sees Sophie tell her son the story of how she met his father.

The trailer teases the dynamics of the group of friends and shows Sophie sharing her story as an older woman too.

How I Met Your Father begins on 18th January 2022 in the US on Hulu.