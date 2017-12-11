Golden Globe 2018 nominations revealed
Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone are announcing all the movie and TV nominees live from Beverly Hills
On Monday, The Good Place's Kristen Bell, screen legend Sharon Stone, Mudbound's Garret Hedlund, and Luke Cage's Alfre Woodard revealed the nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
The full list of Golden Globe 2018 nominations will be revealed below
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Loveless (Russia)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In The Fade (Germany/ France)
The Square (Sweden/ Germany/ France)
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks - The Post
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J Israel, Esq
Best Actress in a Motion Picture –Drama
Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep - The Post
Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Defoe - The Florida Project
Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Chrisopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg - The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer - The Post
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
John Williams - The Post
Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
'Home' - Ferdinand
'Mighty River' - Mudbound
'Remember Me' - Coco
'The Star' - The Star
'This Is Me' - The Greatest Showman
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Best Television Series – Comedy
Black-ish, ABC
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
SMILF, Showtime
Will & Grace, NBC
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – GLOW
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Claire Foy - The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce
Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Limited Series
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Performance by an Actress – Limited Series
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater – Mr Robot
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl