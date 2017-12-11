Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Loveless (Russia)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In The Fade (Germany/ France)

The Square (Sweden/ Germany/ France)

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J Israel, Esq

Best Actress in a Motion Picture –Drama

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Defoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Chrisopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg - The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer - The Post

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread

John Williams - The Post

Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

'Home' - Ferdinand

'Mighty River' - Mudbound

'Remember Me' - Coco

'The Star' - The Star

'This Is Me' - The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Best Television Series – Comedy

Black-ish, ABC

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

SMILF, Showtime

Will & Grace, NBC

Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – GLOW

Issa Rae – Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Claire Foy - The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Television Performance by an Actor – Limited Series

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Performance by an Actress – Limited Series

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater – Mr Robot

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl