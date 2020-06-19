When is The Sinner season 4 released on Netflix?

While The Sinner season three just arrived in the UK, fans who’ve binge-watched all eight episodes are already wanting more.

Thankfully for The Sinner enthusiasts, USA Network renewed the show for another season a few days ago following the success of series three, so we can expect to see more of Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) in the future.

With season three boasting a star-studded cast including Matt Bomer, Chris Messina and Jessica Hecht, who can we expect to see in season four and when is it likely to land on Netflix for UK fans.

Has The Sinner been renewed for a fourth season?

Yes! USA Network renewed the mystery thriller for season four on 15th June following the success of the first three series.

“The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” said USA Network President Chris McCumber in a statement.

“In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

While there’s no news on what season four’s crime will be, it looks as if viewers will be learning more about Detective Ambrose and what makes him tick in the upcoming series.

When will The Sinner season four be released on Netflix?

USA Network has not yet announced an official release date, but season four is likely to debut at some point in 2021.

The third season premiered in the US in February this year and landed on Netflix five months later, so UK fans should expect a similar wait for season four.

It is difficult to make an educated guess as to when season four will land due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has affected TV production all over the globe so we’ll have to wait and see!

What’s The Sinner about?

The Sinner is a crime mystery series that caught fans’ attention in season one by flipping the ‘whodunnit’ format into a ‘why-dunnit’. Jessica Biel plays a woman who, in one of the most shocking and gripping starts to a series we’ve ever seen, stabs a man to death on a beach. But has absolutely no idea why she did it. The series then unpicks the crime over eight episodes.

Season two tells a completely different story, but maintains the same sense of intrigue. This time we’re focussing on a child criminal, a 13-year old boy who is suspected of killing his parents in their motel room.

What happened in The Sinner season three?

**Warning – spoilers ahead for season three**

Season three of The Sinner saw Detective Harry Ambrose investigate a tragic car crash in upstate New York which turned out to be much more sinister than initially thought.

Nick Haas (Chris Messina), who was driving the car, was killed in the accident while the passenger, his friend from college Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer) survived and reported the accident.

It is revealed that Jamie intentionally caused the accident and while Nick initially survived, Jamie delayed calling the emergency services to ensure Nick’s death. Nick was on his way to see Sonya (Jessica Hecht), the nearest resident to the scene of the accident, and intended to bury her alive. Sonya finds a freshly dug grave on her property and a jacket on the shovel, leading Harry to believe Jamie dug the hole.

Harry starts tracking Jamie’s phone, and follows him into New York City where he goes to a party and meets Kyle, a medium, who senses that Nick is still part of him. The next day, Harry is called to the scene of Kyle’s murder.

It is revealed that Jamie bludgeoned Kyle to death after after Kyle started reciting phrases that Nick used and disposed of the bloody evidence. Jamie’s wife Leela (Parisa Fitz-Henley) kicks him out of the house after Sonya tells her what she knows about Jamie’s involvement in the investigation, and he starts stalking Harry and Sonya, who begin dating.

Jamie tells Leela he killed Kyle and gives a written confession to Harry, who he then buries alive in the pit him and Nick dug for Sonya as part of a trust exercise he used to do with Nick. After eight hours, he digs Harry up and has Harry burn his confession. He then tells Harry that Nick had wanted Jamie to be the one to kill Sonya and forced him to crash the car and let him die. It turns out that Harry had been recording their conversation on his phone in which Jamie confessed to manslaughter and asks Detective Vic Soto (Eddie Martinez) to arrest Jamie but due to the nature of the investigation, a judge releases him.

Jamie becomes fully unhinged, kills Harry’s boss Morris and plans to kill everyone Ambrose cares about. Jamie retrieves Harry’s grandson Eli from his karate class and goes to Sonya’s house to attack her, but the police arrives in time to save her. Jamie flees the scene with Eli and and Harry tracks him down, but is ambushed by Jamie who takes his gun away.

After playing psychological games with one another, Jamie grows increasingly psychotic and shoots Harry in the arm. Harry runs out into the woods pursued by Jamie but Jamie eventually surrenders and taunts the detective by saying that he’ll never be content after locking him away. However, Harry responds by shooting Jamie in the abdomen and he dies before an ambulance arrives.

Harry is left racked with guilt but doesn’t turn himself in. Instead, he goes to see Sonya and breaks down in her kitchen. Season four is bound to explore how Harry’s actions have affected his psyche and impact his judgement.

If you’re confused by the ending, here’s a our helpful guide to The Sinner season three ending explained.

Who is in the cast of The Sinner season 4?

Netflix

Each season of The Sinner is intended to be a ‘closed-ended’ story, which is part of the appeal for fans.

But while the crimes and most of the cast are different every time, the investigator stays the same: the one and only Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman. As long as he makes it through season three (no spoilers here!) we expect him to appear in season four.

As for the rest of the cast, The Sinner has a reputation for attracting top names including Jessica Biel and Chris Messina, so if season four does go ahead you can expect some brilliant performances.

The Sinner seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix UK. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.