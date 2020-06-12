Not only does the cynical hotel owner offend a German family with his behaviour, but the episode sees another guest named Major Gowen use a racial slur about the West Indies cricket team.

A spokesperson for UKTV told RadioTimes.com: "UKTV has temporarily removed an episode of Fawlty Towers ‘The Germans’ from Gold’s Box Set. The episode contains racial slurs so we are taking the episode down while we review it. We regularly review older content to ensure it meets audience expectations and are particularly aware of the impact of outdated language. Some shows carry warnings and others are edited. We want to take time to consider our options for this episode."

The news comes just days after Little Britain was taken down from BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox for featuring blackface characters, while civil war epic Gone with the Wind was removed from newly launched US streaming service HBO Max.

These developments come as broadcasters reflect on their output old and new, spurred on by Black Lives Matter protests around the world drawing attention to systemic racism in society.

11 episodes of Fawlty Towers remain available on UKTV and The Germans is still streaming on Netflix UK.

