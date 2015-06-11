Chris Hemsworth to play receptionist in female Ghostbusters
The Mighty Thor joins the gender swapped reboot
Well this is brilliant. Remember how angry the some of the less enlightened users of the Internet got about the upcoming, all-female Ghostbusters reboot? Despite it starring some of the funniest people on the planet? So they latched onto that baffling male-led rival film – starring Channing Tatum – that's also in the offing?
Well, how angry do you think the meninists will be about this?
Yes, the Mighty Thor will be manning the desk at Ghostbusters HQ, keeping the office running while his bosses are out on a job. The sardonic Janine Melnitz (played by Annie Potts) was one of the funniest parts of the original Ghostbusters...
...and there's nothing wrong with a strong, powerful man answering phones with his thick, powerful arms. But then...
Ghostbusters remake with an all female leads? This won't be a man hating piece of feminist propaganda at all.
— AllWeNeedIsLebron (@scott2824)
The Internet ain't afraid of no ghosts. Just girls.
Ghostbusters is slated for release July 22nd 2016