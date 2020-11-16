As well as Frasier, Lloyd and Grammer also collaborated on the Fox comedy series Back To You.

According to Deadline, the new untitled comedy is about a trio who were roommates in their twenties until their friendships splintered as their egos drove them apart. The three men — two of them played by Grammer and Baldwin — get back in touch decades later and try to create the lives they’ve always wanted.

Baldwin has time on his hands now that he has called time on his satirical portrayal of Donald Trump on the US comedy institution Saturday Night Live. The Oscar-nominated actor said he would give up his hit impersonation following Joe Biden's success in the US presidential election.

The new series is being produced by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, and is scheduled for the 2021-22 premiere season. ABC is so bullish about the series they have gone straight to a full series order.

It's not yet clear which channel it will air on in the UK.

Modern Family ended its 11-season run earlier this year.

