Way harsh, guys. While this sounds like exactly the kind of biting pop culture reference you might expect from Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, they have since come out on Twitter to say they had nothing to do with the cutting jibe, assuring fans that they are "pro ice and fire".

Justin Roiland also spoke out on his personal account...

The Game of Thrones season seven finale aired a couple of hours before the latest episode of Rick and Morty; Adult Swim confirmed to Polygon that it was an individual at the network who added the bumper, much to the delight of eagle-eyed fans on Twitter who caught it live.

Rick and Morty season 3 episodes airs weekly on Netflix UK.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will return sometime in 2019, probably