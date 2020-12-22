Being Bridget Jones viewers find Helen Fielding documentary "laugh out loud funny"
The BBC Two documentary was a hit with Bridget Jones fans new and old.
The remarkable life and career of Bridget Jones' Diary author Helen Fielding set viewers on a journey of reminiscence, humorous and humiliating, when Being Bridget Jones screened on BBC Two.
The creator of an anonymous column in the Independent in 1995 about a young woman counting calories and cigarettes became a global phenomenon, a series of novels that spiralled into three hit Hollywood movies.
The documentary on BBC Two sparked a surfeit of joyful recollections from Bridget Jones fans:"Whenever I watch Bridget Jones, I want to immediately go back in time, smoking, drinking falling out of a taxi and waiting for my love interest(s) to take me on a mini break and declare they love me... just as I am....Yep!"
From her middle-class Yorkshire background and being Four Weddings and a Funeral director Richard Curtis' girlfriend at Oxford to becoming a global icon, Fielding's journey was somehow equally relatable and hilarious, especially the way she channelled her own TV news career into Bridget Jones' career.
One viewer posted: "Really bloody enjoying #BeingBridgetJones on @BBCTwo right now. Laugh out loud funny. Read the book for the first time earlier this year after being a long-time fan of the films. Had no idea how much was based on Helen Fielding's own life! Amazing, well worth a watch".
The author was super-relatable in the same way her creation was 20+ years ago.
A fan wrote: "Helen reminds me of me. Funny and awkward, an open person, wears their heart on their sleeve. Not perfect but just real. #BeingBridgetJones".
The celebrity contributions from Curtis, Bridget Jones' actor Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant were another pleasure for the audience, especially the latter's insights about Fielding.
One viewer tweeted: "'She came in as Princess Margaret having had a stroke.' Sensational from Hugh Grant on Zellweger's first stab at a British accent. #BeingBridgetJones".
Another highlighted Grant's startling revelation: "Helen is a dirty, dirty b**h” I nearly choked on my drink. Hugh Grant is f***ing hilarious. #BeingBridgetJones".
Firth was responsible for one Bridget Jones' most memorable lines.
A viewer agreed: "One thing i love about Bridget Jones, is that she's so flawed. that and the so based on pride and prejudice, getting Colin Firth was just the best casting ever #BeingBridgetJones".
Will we ever see her like again?
